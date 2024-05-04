'The Boys' Unveils Action-Packed Trailer for Highly Anticipated Season Four

Streaming service Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for the much-awaited fourth season of the hit series ''The Boys''.

The critically-acclaimed satirical superhero series will start streaming on Prime Video with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18.

''The Boys'' is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

Actors Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit showcased the season four trailer at the Comic Con Experience Mexico on Friday evening.

In the trailer, Butcher (Karl Urban), who is running out of time, lets his teammates in on the secret -- he plans to unleash a deadly virus on the supe community. He is joined in his quest by a new character, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who shares the same goal -- the end of superheroes.

Meanwhile, Victoria Neuman (Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Starr), who is consolidating his power. ''The Boys'' is developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

In India, the show will stream in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

''The Boys'' is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

