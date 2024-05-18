Left Menu

Brazil to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027

At the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, Brazil was announced as the host nation of the tenth FIFA Women's World Cup to be held in 2027, becoming the first South American nation to host the tournament.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:09 IST
Brazil to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027
Brazil to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

This announcement comes after the most comprehensive FIFA Women's World Cup bidding process ever, and - for the first time ever - was decided through an open vote at FIFA Congress. Brazil received 119 votes while the joint bid of Belgium, Netherlands and Germany received 78 votes. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

