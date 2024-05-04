Left Menu

Renowned Actors Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer to Star in 'The Death of Robin Hood'

Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer star in "The Death of Robin Hood," a dark take on the Robin Hood tale directed by Michael Sarnoski. Jackman plays a battleworn Robin Hood wrestling with his past, while Comer plays a mysterious woman offering salvation. Production begins February 2025, after Jackman's "Deadpool & Wolverine" and Comer's "The Bikeriders" releases.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:36 IST
Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are set to collaborate for ''The Death of Robin Hood'', a darker take on the classic Robin Hood tale.

Michael Sarnoski, best known for directing Nicolas Cage-starrer ''Pig'' and the upcoming ''A Quiet Place: Day One'', will helm the project, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media.

Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive-produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.

''The Death of Robin Hood'' will start production in February 2025. Jackman will be next seen in Disney's ''Deadpool & Wolverine'' with Ryan Reynolds, whereas Comer is currently awaiting the release of ''The Bikeriders'', in which she stars alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hardy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

