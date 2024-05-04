Renowned Actors Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer to Star in 'The Death of Robin Hood'

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are set to collaborate for ''The Death of Robin Hood'', a darker take on the classic Robin Hood tale.

Michael Sarnoski, best known for directing Nicolas Cage-starrer ''Pig'' and the upcoming ''A Quiet Place: Day One'', will helm the project, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media.

Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive-produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.

''The Death of Robin Hood'' will start production in February 2025. Jackman will be next seen in Disney's ''Deadpool & Wolverine'' with Ryan Reynolds, whereas Comer is currently awaiting the release of ''The Bikeriders'', in which she stars alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hardy.

