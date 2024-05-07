China allows imports of pig origin protein feed, offal from France

China will allow imports of pig origin protein feed as well as pork offal from France effective immediately, according to statements from Chinese customs and the French farm ministry.

China's customs office said in a statement on Tuesday that the country would allow imports of pig origin protein feed that met relevant requirements. Pork offal will also be included in the list of pork products that France will be able to export to China, according to the French farm ministry.

The announcements follow a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, on Xi's first visit to Europe in five years. "Two market access agreements, signed with the Chinese customs administration, make it possible to open the Chinese market to new French products: pork offal, thanks to an amendment to the protocol for the export of pork meat, as well as processed proteins pork," the French farm ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

China is the largest pork export market for France. Last year, China's agriculture ministry issued

a three-year action plan to reduce soymeal use in animal feed in a move to reduce its heavy reliance on soybean imports. It also approved

the import of French dairy products for animal feed use last year.

