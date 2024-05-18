Telangana: Air Commodore VM Reddy reviews 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' camp at college in Medchal

Air Commodore V M Reddy, Deputy Director General of the AP and Telangana Directorate, reviewed the ongoing Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat-I, an all India camp at CMR College of Engineering and Technology in Medchal on Thursday (May 16). The camp, which was held from May 14 to May 25, 2024, saw the participation of six hundred cadets from the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan directorates.

In his address to the cadets, the DDG welcomed them, especially those from the Rajasthan Directorate, and expressed hope that they would enjoy their stay and learn about the customs, traditions, and languages of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as share their own customs and traditions. He also shared his personal experiences from his time in Rajasthan and highlighted the similarities in cultures, clothing, and lineage between the tribes of Rajasthan and Telangana.

Air Commodore Reddy also interacted with the cadets and briefed the media on the importance of the camp, providing glimpses of the training. Additionally, he inspected the living areas and facilities of the cadets and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the camp.

Air Commodore VM Reddy assumed the charge of Deputy Director General of the NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Secunderabad, in June last year. The Air Commodore said that he had plans to expand the NCC into the newly formed districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Air Commodore VM Reddy is a resident of Hyderabad. He was commissioned in the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on December 16, 1989. He is a pilot attack instructor and has over 2000 hours of flying experience on fighter aircraft.

Air Cmde Reddy tenanted various diverse appointments in the Indian Air Force. He commanded a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron, Electronic Warfare Range and a frontline fighter base. (ANI)

