Rain interrupts RCB-CSK clash after three overs of play
A washout or a win for the visitors will see them through. As for the hosts, they will need to win the game by 18 runs to better CSKs net run rate and make the playoffs.
Rain interrupted proceedings in the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings after only three overs of play here on Saturday.
Asked to bat first, RCB were 31 for no loss with Virat Kohli (19 not out) and Faf du Plessis (12 not out) in the middle, when a drizzle halted play before it turned into a downpour.
There has been a forecast of heavy rain across the city.
The match is vital for both sides as they vie for the final available berth in the playoffs. A washout or a win for the visitors will see them through. As for the hosts, they will need to win the game by 18 runs to better CSK's net run rate and make the playoffs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian markets continue positive trend after upbeat in global markets
Indian Golfers Shubhankar and Gaganjeet Ready to Support Each Other in Paris Olympics Debut
Philanthropic Indian Americans Pledge USD100 Million for Amritsar's Transformation
Tragic Loss: Family of Four, Including Indian Couple and Grandchild, Perish in Canadian Car Crash
Remains of Unidentified Newborn Discovered in Kochi Revised Body: The remains of an unidentified newborn were discovered on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in a vacant lot in Kochi, a coastal city in the Indian state of Kerala. The remains were found by a local resident who was walking in the area. The local police were immediately notified and arrived on the scene. The remains were taken to a nearby hospital for examination and identification. It is unclear at this time if the newborn was stillborn or if its death was caused by foul play. The police have launched an investigation into the discovery. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking to local residents. No suspects have been identified at this time. The discovery has shocked the community, and local residents have expressed their concern and sympathy for the newborn's family. They have called on the authorities to find the perpetrators responsible for the infant's death and bring them to justice.