Rain interrupts RCB-CSK clash after three overs of play

Rain interrupted proceedings in the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings after only three overs of play here on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, RCB were 31 for no loss with Virat Kohli (19 not out) and Faf du Plessis (12 not out) in the middle, when a drizzle halted play before it turned into a downpour.

There has been a forecast of heavy rain across the city.

The match is vital for both sides as they vie for the final available berth in the playoffs. A washout or a win for the visitors will see them through. As for the hosts, they will need to win the game by 18 runs to better CSK's net run rate and make the playoffs.

