Amitabh Bachchan wraps up shooting for 'Vettaiyan' alongside Rajinikanth

Amitabh Bachchan has finished filming for "Vettaiyan," a Tamil movie starring Rajinikanth. The film, directed by T.J. Gnanavel, also features Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. Bachchan, who last worked with Rajinikanth in 1991's "Hum," expressed his dissatisfaction with his performance and hopes to re-shoot some scenes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:25 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has finished shooting for Tamil film ''Vettaiyan'', fronted by Rajinikanth.

The movie is directed by TJ Gnanavel of ''Jai Bhim'' fame and backed by Lyca Productions.

Bachchan, who last worked with Rajinikanth in the 1991 film ''Hum'', shared the update on the project on his personal blog on Saturday.

''Another day at work comes to an end and the end too of this project, for me ..But ever the dissatisfaction of a doubt, when in reflection, whether the work done was to satisfaction and whether there shall be an opportunity to have another try to redo and maybe improve the previous ..

''There is ever the apprehension that the Production or the Director may not give you another chance .. but as you reminisce at night, it disturbs you and you wonder .. So a request has been made and there is promise that the opportunity to redo and improve shall be given .. but let us see .. (sic)'' the 81-year-old wrote alongside a series of pictures from the film set in Mumbai.

''Vettaiyan'', billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

