Left Menu

Australian woman pleads not guilty ahead of mushroom deaths murder trial

Erin Patterson, 49, is charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder, according to court documents. Her case will be fast-tracked to the country's Supreme Court after a hearing at a local court on Tuesday, with a trial expected to be held in Melbourne.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-05-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 07:51 IST
Australian woman pleads not guilty ahead of mushroom deaths murder trial
  • Country:
  • Australia

An Australian woman on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the murder of three elderly people who died after allegedly consuming a lunch she prepared which contained poisonous mushrooms. Erin Patterson, 49, is charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder, according to court documents.

Her case will be fast-tracked to the country's Supreme Court after a hearing at a local court on Tuesday, with a trial expected to be held in Melbourne. Patterson is currently being held at a women's prison. Don Patterson, his wife, Gail, and her sister Heather Wilkinson fell ill and later died after the lunch which was held in the small rural town of Leongatha, around 135 km (85 miles) southeast of Melbourne, in July 2023.

At the time, local media reported Don and Gail Patterson were the parents of Erin Patterson's ex-husband Simon Patterson, who was also present at the lunch. Simon Patterson is listed in court documents as the alleged victim in four of the accounts of attempted murder, including three separate incidents in 2021 and 2022.

A fifth count relates to Wilkinson's husband, Ian, a pastor in a nearby town who spent several weeks in hospital following the lunch. The case has gripped Australia, where deaths from eating mushrooms are relatively rare, and led to repeat warnings by health authorities to exercise caution when foraging.

The Supreme Court is expected to next hear Patterson's case on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024