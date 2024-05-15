SC Alarms Over Inaction on Uttarakhand Forest Fire Prevention Plans
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
U'khand forest fires: Though action plans prepared and finalised but no steps taken for their implementation, says SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
BIS scientist in Nagpur sent to 5 years in jail in Rs 15 thousand bribery case
PM Modi must clear his stance on whether he will remove 50 pc cap on reservation for SC, ST, OBC: Congress
Manish Sisodia Moves Delhi HC for Bail in CBI, ED Cases, Citing 'Excise Policy Scam' as 'Political Witch Hunt'
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says