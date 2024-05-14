"People across country want to make Narendra Modi PM again": Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the entire country in unison felt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tirelessly worked for 140 crore people of the country in the past 10 years and they want to make him PM again. He participated in the nomination filing process of the BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat Dr Subhash Sharma in Punjab on Tuesday.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said, " I visited many parts of the country during this (Lok Sabha) election in the last 25 days. A different kind of enthusiasm can be seen among people. All over the country, people want to make Modi ji the PM again. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Atak to Cuttack, everyone feels that PM Modi has served the country tirelessly in the past 10 years for 140 crore people of the country. We know that wherever there is a double-engine government in the country, at that place development has been at a rapid pace." He further said that PM Modi has worked for the people considering them to be his family members.

"In West Bengal's Hoogly in this hot weather, thousands of people including women and youth were out in the streets which was overwhelming. In Telangana's Warangal, Secunderabad and other places people are coming forward and feel that PM Modi has worked for them considering them to be his family members. This election is the time for PM Modi to get the reward for his sacrifice and hard work," he added. Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Punjab and said that the state will create history on June 4.

Dhami held a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate Dr Subhash Sharma from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Sharma is facing Congress nominee Vijay Inder Singla, AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang and Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Prem Singh Chandumajra for the seat.

In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase. The seventh and final phase on June 1 will see voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.

In the previous Lok Sabha Elections of 2019, the INC-led UPA alliance secured eight seats with a vote share of 40.6 per cent, while the NDA managed to secure four with a voting percentage of 9.7. The AAP, making its debut, secured one seat. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP bagged 4 seats each while Congress secured 3 seats. The BJP managed to secure only two seats. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)