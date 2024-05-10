25 years of 'Sarfarosh': Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre attend special screening in style

It's been 25 years since 'Sarfarosh' was released and to date, it is hailed by many. To celebrate this milestone, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, and other celebs attended a special screening of the film in style. Aamir Khan arrived in his casual attire. He wore a dark blue T-shirt, denim jeans and his signature glasses.

Aamir also posed for the shutterbugs. Sonali Bendre, who played the role of Aamir's love interest in the film, arrived in a beautiful red dress.

Govind Namdev snapped at the screening. Akhilendra Mishra posed for the paps as he arrived at the screening of 'Sarfarosh'.

Music director Lalit Pandit, Mukesh Rishi, Makarand Deshpande, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajesh Joshi, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Upasna Singh and Akash Khurana were seen gracing the red carpet of the event. Back in 1999, Aamir Khan as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in 'Sarfarosh' left everyone in awe. The film, directed by John Mathew Mathan, revolves around Aamir's cop character who vows to eliminate crime after his father is paralysed and his elder brother is murdered by terrorists.

Besides its plot, the other most special aspect of 'Sarfarosh' was its music. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the film has timeless songs like Jagjit Singh's 'Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya,' 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye,' 'Is Deewane Ladke Ko,' 'Jo Haal Dil Ka,' etc. (ANI)

