Met Gala 2024 transforms red carpet into enchanting garden wonderland

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art played host once again to the fashion world's most anticipated event - the Met Gala.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:40 IST
The Met Gala 2024 carpet (Image source: Instagram/metgalaofficial_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art played host once again to the fashion world's most anticipated event - the Met Gala. On the first Monday of May (early Tuesday in India), stars, designers, and fashion enthusiasts alike converged to witness the spectacle that is hailed as 'fashion's biggest night'.

This year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', promised to transport attendees into a realm where the past seamlessly intertwines with the present. With a dress code of 'The Garden of Time', guests were expected to embody the essence of nature's beauty, reflecting on the evolution of fashion through the ages. As guests stepped onto the carpet, they were greeted by a breathtaking sight - the iconic Met Gala carpet transformed into a lush garden paradise.

The cream-coloured steps, adorned with a soft ombre of green, welcomed attendees into this enchanting world of sartorial splendour. But it wasn't just the carpet that captivated the senses. The walls and inside of the tent were meticulously crafted to immerse guests in the theme.

As per People magazine, press walls adorned with greenery and flowers created the perfect backdrop for the night's festivities, while the tent walls featured larger-than-life images of leafy trees, evoking the serene beauty of a garden in full bloom. This year's focus on reviving unique garments from various centuries offered a fresh perspective on fashion, celebrating pieces that are often deemed too delicate for wear - the 'sleeping beauties' of the fashion world.

The Costume Institute's new exhibition, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', showcased iconic designs spanning over 400 years of fashion history, paying homage to legendary designers such as Elsa Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hubert de Givenchy. Leading the night's festivities are co-chairs Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, who graced the gala with their presence, embodying the spirit of elegance and sophistication.

As the night unfolded, celebrities dazzled in an array of stunning ensembles, each paying homage to the theme in their own unique way. From intricate floral patterns to timeless silhouettes, the red carpet was a showcase of creativity and style. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

