Soham P Shah, Shreyas Talpade get candid about their film 'Kartam Bhugtam'

Director Soham P Shah, known for his work on films like 'Kaal' and 'Luck', has explored ancient concepts of astrology and karma in his film 'Kartam Bhugtam'. It features Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany. The cast of the film got candid about the entire concept and shared their working experience for the project.

In a conversation with ANI, Soham P Shah said, "The movie is based on a world of astrology. There is a journey of a person Dev Joshi (Shreyas Talpade). He is a non-believer in jyotish shastra or destiny or something like that. The story how he gets forced to go to an astrologer and then gradually his predictions start coming true. And how he is getting lost in this world. And there is a psychological thriller like that." Shreyas added, "Believing in astrology is not wrong but completely surrendering, going to the level of addiction of anything can be wrong. Astrology, sometimes we get lost in it and without that, our function stops. So what can happen because that is what this movie is all about? We are not preaching, it's not a documentary, it's a nice thriller that all these incidents happen to a person and then what happens in his life is what we are trying to show through Karma."

The film's title roughly translates to 'what goes around, comes around' or 'as you sow, so shall you reap'. 'Roja' fame Madhoo also shared her perspective about astrology and said, "I believe in astrology, but not to hurt anybody's feelings, but those who interpret it and benefit from it, I don't believe in those things. I don't believe in those people."

Aksha Pardasany talked about the film and the concept of astrology saying, "Bad times come and good times also come and we go to astrologers or pundits only when our time according to us is not right and at that time we meet such people many times there are some people who good astrologers also meet good pundits but there are some people who don't guide you properly. I think this film is based on that only some people have power and knowledge of astrology but you will get a lot of people who will misguide you and for their benefit." Shreyas opened up about his character and said, "My character name is Dev Joshi who works in New Zealand and for 10 days he comes back to India to complete his work in his city. And he feels that everything is set, this work will be done in 10 days and then I will go back to New Zealand."

"But unfortunately he finds an astrologer. And that astrologer tells him that you will not be able to go. He cannot go, he gets stuck. Why he gets stuck, it because of the astrologer, what is the mystery? This is what we are trying to show through the movie," he added. Madhoo, who is playing an old character said that she was not at all reluctant and as an actor, there is no reservation in his mind.

"As an actor, there are reservations in mind that I won't do this or I don't want to do the role of the mother. But that barrier is not there anymore. It is not there in our industry also because all the actors do different roles and there is acceptance to do that. And for me as an actor, it is very challenging to do something that I am not." Aksha shared her working experience with the co-stars and said, "I have already done a short film with Shreyas before and I had a great time. He is a fabulous actor. He is so spontaneous. Madhu ma'am, this is my second film with her. And she is so fabulous. She is so positive. She is so enthusiastic. And it is such a wonderful thing to learn. But I love her enthusiasm and interest in everything. I enjoyed working with everyone of course because of the story and because of Soham's conviction."

As per a statement shared by the makers, the film's title, 'Kartam Bhugtam', translates to "what goes around, comes around," encapsulating the essence of its intriguing narrative. Juggling the ancient universal truths of astrology and karma, the movie explores how every action has certain consequences, echoing the age-old Hindi adage "Jaise karoge, waise bharoge" (Just as you sow, so shall you reap). Produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., 'Kartam Bhugtam' is set to release in theatres on May 17, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. (ANI)

