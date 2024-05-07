Vijay Raaz gets candid about his role in 'Murder in Mahim', says "characters lie in the scripts but..."

Actor Vijay Raaz, who is all set to come up with the highly anticipated psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim', opened up about his role in the series. As per a statement, the series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point.

The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles. Speaking about his role in the series, Vijay Raaz said, "Characters lie in the scripts. But it is the artist's job to interpret, define & redefine each character pushing it to another limit. It was fun to explore his various shades; be it his humane side during the investigations or his aggressive side in his interpersonal relationship. He is indeed a cop who is strong but also has his vulnerabilities'."

Set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, the series shows Peter embroiled in this sinister investigation. The stakes are raised when his son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case. Amidst this, Peter and Jende are drawn into a world of secret desires, blackmail, and unspoken love as they track down the killer, confronting their personal biases along the way. 'Murder in Mahim' will be out on OTT on May 10. (ANI)

