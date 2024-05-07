Left Menu

Vijay Raaz gets candid about his role in 'Murder in Mahim', says "characters lie in the scripts but..."

Actor Vijay Raaz, who is all set to come up with the highly anticipated psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim', opened up about his role in the series.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:13 IST
Vijay Raaz gets candid about his role in 'Murder in Mahim', says "characters lie in the scripts but..."
Vijay Raaz (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Raaz, who is all set to come up with the highly anticipated psychological thriller 'Murder in Mahim', opened up about his role in the series. As per a statement, the series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point.

The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles. Speaking about his role in the series, Vijay Raaz said, "Characters lie in the scripts. But it is the artist's job to interpret, define & redefine each character pushing it to another limit. It was fun to explore his various shades; be it his humane side during the investigations or his aggressive side in his interpersonal relationship. He is indeed a cop who is strong but also has his vulnerabilities'."

Set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, the series shows Peter embroiled in this sinister investigation. The stakes are raised when his son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case. Amidst this, Peter and Jende are drawn into a world of secret desires, blackmail, and unspoken love as they track down the killer, confronting their personal biases along the way. 'Murder in Mahim' will be out on OTT on May 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024