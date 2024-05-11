Left Menu

Sigourney Weaver to Potentially Enter 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Cast

Sigourney Weaver may join the cast of "The Mandalorian & Grogu," a new Star Wars film directed by Jon Favreau and scheduled for release in 2026. Her potential role remains undisclosed. Weaver is renowned for her roles in science fiction films like "Alien" and "Avatar."

Hollywood actor Sigourney Weaver is in talks to team up with the cast of Star Wars film.

According to entertainment news outlet, the film is titled ''The Mandalorian & Grogu'' and is directed by Jon Favreau. It will be produced by the filmmaker alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni.

The production of the film is expected to begin by the end of the year and it is slated to release on May 22, 2026.

It will also be the first Star Wars film to begin its production since "Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker" (2019).

The details of the actor's possible are kept under wraps.

Weaver, 74, is well known for the roles in science fiction films and has been a part of several projects including ''Alien'', ''Avatar'' and ''Galaxy Quest''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

