US Supreme Court rules against Warner Music in copyright damages case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Miami music producer in a legal fight with Warner Music over a song by rapper Flo Rida, finding that there is no time limit for recovering monetary damages in copyright cases that have been filed before the expiration of a statue of limitations. The 6-3 ruling, authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan, affirmed a lower court's decision that favored producer Sherman Nealy, who sued a Warner subsidiary and others in Florida federal court in 2018.

Italy's public TV apologises for mistakenly publishing Eurovision results

Italian public broadcaster RAI apologised on Friday for mistakenly revealing domestic voting results for the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, blaming it on a technical glitch. The Eurovision Song Contest is the world's biggest live music event, with 37 nations participating in this year's edition in Malmo, Sweden, and 26 of them chasing a win in the grand final on Saturday night.

Two new 'Lord of the Rings' movies heading to theaters

A fresh installment in the "Lord of the Rings" movie series, one of the biggest film franchises of all time, is scheduled to debut in theaters in 2026. It is one of two new "Lord of the Rings" films announced by Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav on Thursday.

Dutch artist misses Eurovision rehearsal after 'incident', organisers say

Dutch singer Joost Klein was not allowed to participate in either of Friday's two rehearsals ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest following an "incident", the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, said in a statement. "We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist. He will not be rehearsing until further notice," the EBU said in the statement.

Comic book gives the lowdown on Janet Jackson's life and career

A new comic book will chart the highs and lows of American pop star Janet Jackson's career - from her upbringing in the Jackson superstar family, to "that" Super Bowl incident, to her return to the road and successful concerts. The publication by TidalWave Comics is part of its "Female Force" series and will be released on Jackson's birthday, May 15.

Warner Bros Discovery squeezed by studio slump, weak ad spending

Warner Bros Discovery posted a quarterly loss that was larger than expected as advertising sales slumped at its cable TV unit and the studio segment contended with the fallout of last year's Hollywood strikes and poor demand for a "Suicide Squad" game. The results amplified the media companies' struggles with subdued advertising in the U.S. and certain international markets as businesses responded to the possibility of higher-for-longer interest rates with a tight leash on costs.

Beach Boys book covers 60 years of sun, surf and Good Vibrations

The Beach Boys share their story in a new book chronicling their rise from a small garage band formed in a Los Angeles suburb in the early 1960s to one of the world's greatest groups. "The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys" is described as their only official book and features previously unseen photographs from recording sessions and pages of concert shots.

Dutch contestant expelled as Eurovision braces for protests

Dutch contestant Joost Klein has been expelled from Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest final after a complaint by a member of the production crew, organisers said, adding to the headaches for host Sweden as it also grapples with anti-Israel protests. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had said on Friday it was investigating an "incident" involving Klein, 26, whose quirky song "Europapa" had made him one of the favourites.

