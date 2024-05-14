Left Menu

Jake Gyllenhaal set to reprise iconic role in 'Road House' sequel

Amazon Studios is gearing up for a thrilling sequel to its hit movie 'Road House,' with actor Jake Gyllenhaal set to return to the screen as the formidable Dalton.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:44 IST
Jake Gyllenhaal set to reprise iconic role in 'Road House' sequel
Jake Gyllenhaal (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon Studios is gearing up for a thrilling sequel to its hit movie 'Road House,' with actor Jake Gyllenhaal set to return to the screen as the formidable Dalton. The news was revealed by Amazon MGM Studio chief Jennifer Salke during the company's inaugural upfront presentation to advertisers, held at the Pier 36 venue in New York City, Variety reported.

"While Amazon is keeping quiet on any other details for now, it still made sure to give the news of the high-profile project it's due," Salke announced enthusiastically. The original 'Road House,' penned by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and produced by Joel Silver, captivated audiences worldwide.

Alongside Gyllenhaal, the film featured a stellar cast including Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, and Lukas Gage. As per Variety, Amazon MGM Studios reported that the first instalment of 'Road House' has garnered nearly 80 million viewers globally to date.

With anticipation building for the upcoming sequel, fans of the action-packed original are eager to see Gyllenhaal reprise his role as the enigmatic Dalton. While details surrounding the new instalment remain under wraps, the announcement has undoubtedly sparked excitement and speculation among movie enthusiasts worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024