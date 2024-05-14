Amazon renews 'Mr and Mrs Smith' for season 2

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a second season of the hit spy series 'Mr and Mrs Smith,' confirming the speculations that were buzzing among its fans. While this announcement is met with excitement, there's a twist in the tale regarding the cast lineup for the upcoming season.

As per Variety, the stars of Season 1, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, are not expected to reprise their roles in Season 2. Despite Glover's role as a co-creator and executive producer alongside Francesca Sloane, his commitments, including an upcoming world tour as Childish Gambino, seem to have led to this decision.

However, Amazon has not officially commented on their absence, and representatives for Glover and Erskine have remained silent on the matter, Variety reported. The decision comes as the show's narrative possibilities expand, especially considering the dramatic conclusion of Season 1.

Speculations are rife that Season 2 might adopt an anthology format, introducing a new couple as the titular characters, similar to how Glover and Erskine took on the roles of John and Jane Smith. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, expressed enthusiasm about the renewal, praising the series' innovative take on the original film and hinting at more unforgettable journeys and adventures in the upcoming season, as per Variety.

'Mr and Mrs Smith' is a modern reimagining of the 2005 blockbuster film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, produced in collaboration with New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios. The show's official synopsis sets the stage for its unique blend of espionage and romance, promising viewers a thrilling ride through the intertwined lives of John and Jane Smith. (ANI)

