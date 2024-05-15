'Dune: Part Two' all set to stream from this date

Left Menu

Part Two' fans as Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction film will be available to stream on Max from May 21, reported Variety.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:15 IST
Still from 'Dune: Part Two' (Image source/ X) . Image Credit: ANI
The wait is over now for 'Dune: Part Two' fans as Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction film will be available to stream on Max from May 21, reported Variety. The blockbuster shook up the box office as it passed 500 million dollars at the global box office in March, surpassing the entire run of 'Dune: Part One.' The film opened with 81.5 million dollars in its domestic debut opening weekend, and 97 million dollars at the international box office.

Based on the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction novel, "Dune: Part Two" follows Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and strives to free the galaxy from the Harkonnen empire, which is responsible for his father's death. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux join the original cast of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgard. The film's predecessor, 'Dune: Part One', received ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won for original music, sound, film editing, cinematography, production design, and visual effects. The first film grossed over 400 million dollars at the global box office.

While a third 'Dune' movie has not been greenlit by Warner Bros., Villeneuve has promised that he'll only go forward with making the film, based on Herbert's "Dune Messiah" novel if he knows for a fact that it will be better than "Dune: Part Two," reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

