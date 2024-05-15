Left Menu

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Premiere Set for June on Hulu

"Only Murders in the Building" Season 4 premieres on Hulu on August 27. The comedy mystery series follows a trio investigating a murder in their NYC apartment building. Season 4 includes new additions like Melissa McCarthy and returning cast members like Meryl Streep.

The fourth season of ''Only Murders in the Building'' will start streaming on Hulu from August 27.

According to Deadline, the premiere date was announced on Tuesday at the Disney upfront presentation in the presence of the lead trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The season four of the comedy mystery series will kickstart with a trip to Los Angeles before the action returns to its central location, The Arconia apartments, in New York City.

The new chapter of ''Only Murders in the Building'' will also star Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Kind.

Returning cast members include Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da'Vine Joy.

The series is co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin. Dan Fogelman, Short, Gomez and Jess Rosenthal serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

