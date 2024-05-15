Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-Cannes 2024: Who are the jury members presided by Greta Gerwig?

Almost as prestigious as winning the Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, is being on the jury that picks the winner. Artists from around the world who have made a name for themselves in their respective field are picked to sit on the jury, with one member designated as jury president.

Rap-battling street violinist breaks boundaries in Brazil

Maria Luiza Kaluzny thought that to become a successful violinist she would need to leave her working-class neighborhood on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest metropolis, and play classical music for the rich and powerful. Then the 23-year-old, who goes by "Violinista Chavosa," started playing for passengers on her one-hour commute from Vila Brasilandia, where she started experimenting by mixing pop, classical and international music with Brazilian funk.

Cannes festival director laments focus on controversies rather than cinema

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux lamented on Monday an increased focus in recent years on political and social issues in the movie industry, which he said came at the expense of the actual films. "In the past, people only talked about the cinema. We as organizers only had one anxiety - the films: will people like them, will people hate them?" Fremaux said at a news conference with journalists on Monday.

Gayle King, Kate Upton model for 60th Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

Journalist Gayle King, plus-sized model Hunter McGrady and returning stars Chrissy Teigen and Kate Upton pose on separate covers unveiled on Tuesday for Sports Illustrated's 60th annual swimsuit issue. First-time Sports Illustrated model King, the 69-year-old co-host of "CBS Mornings," smiled in a pink-and-green patterned one piece suit with spaghetti straps.

Roman Polanski acquitted by French court in defamation trial

A French court on Tuesday acquitted film director Roman Polanski of defaming British actress Charlotte Lewis after she accused him of raping her when she was a teenager. Lewis, 56, alleged in 2010 that the Franco-Polish director had sexually abused her at his Paris apartment in 1983 when she was 16 after she had travelled to the French capital for a casting session. She starred in his 1986 film "Pirates".

'Back to Black' brings Amy Winehouse story to big screen

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson didn't want her 2024 biographical drama film about the late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse to be too similar to the 2015 Oscar-winning documentary by Asif Kapadia. "I felt like I had to make something very different to the documentary," Taylor-Johnson told Reuters about her movie "Back to Black."

Pink Floyd drummer open to reunion but says no appetite for one

Pink Floyd's drummer Nick Mason would be open to the idea of a reunion gig but he doesn't see any appetite for one among his feuding, now elderly bandmates, he said on Tuesday. The legendary English rock group last appeared on stage together nearly two decades ago, at the Live 8 charity concert at Hyde Park, London, in 2005.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 dives into friends-to-lovers romance

When Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were preparing to film Season 3 of the regency era romance series "Bridgerton," they knew they were going from supporting characters to main characters. And it was scary. Coughlan remembers feeling relaxed while watching the couples from the first two seasons perform because the biggest pressure wasn't on her yet.

For Cannes film market, conditions ripe for success after early pandemic years

All the elements are in place for a successful Cannes film market after several subdued pandemic years, with a record line-up tempting buyers who are counting on a vibrant international market to eclipse weakness in the United States. While the Cannes Film Festival conjures visions of glamorous celebrities on the red carpet and yacht parties, the main attraction is the film market, where industry players, big and small, gather to do business.

Meryl Streep honoured in emotional ceremony as Cannes opens

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off on Tuesday night as celebrities walked the red carpet into the plush Grand Theatre Lumiere to honour Hollywood actor Meryl Streep before settling in to watch this year's opening film, "The Second Act." The French comedy's cast, including Lea Seydoux and Vincent Lindon, were joined by actor Jane Fonda, model Heidi Klum and Messi, the dog star of 2023's Palme d'Or winner "Anatomy Of a Fall," as well as this year's jury, headed by Greta Gerwig.

