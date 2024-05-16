Left Menu

Author, storyteller Malti Joshi passes away: Family sources

Author, storyteller Malti Joshi passes away: Family sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 01:18 IST
Author, storyteller Malti Joshi passes away: Family sources
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran author and storyteller, and a Padma Shri recipient Malti Joshi passed away here on Wednesday aged nearly 90, family sources said.

She died at the residence of her son, Sachchidanand Joshi, litterateur and member secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), they said.

Her distinctive storytelling style earned her a unique identity with research conducted on her literary works in numerous universities across the country, a family source said.

The final rites will take place on Thursday at the Lodhi Road crematorium, the sources said.

Malti Joshi was conferred Padma Shri in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024