Author, storyteller Malti Joshi passes away: Family sources

Veteran author and storyteller, and a Padma Shri recipient Malti Joshi passed away here on Wednesday aged nearly 90, family sources said.

She died at the residence of her son, Sachchidanand Joshi, litterateur and member secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), they said.

Her distinctive storytelling style earned her a unique identity with research conducted on her literary works in numerous universities across the country, a family source said.

The final rites will take place on Thursday at the Lodhi Road crematorium, the sources said.

Malti Joshi was conferred Padma Shri in 2018.

