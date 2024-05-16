हिन्दी लेखिका मालती जोशी का 90 वर्ष की आयु में निधन

Renowned Hindi writer and Padma Shri receipient Malti Joshi died on Wednesday. She was 90.

''Joshi breathed her last at the Delhi residence of her son and Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA) member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi,'' a family friend told PTI.

Popularly known as ''Malwa ki Meera'', Joshi was awarded the Padma Shri by the then President Ramnath Kovind in 2018.

She wrote more than 60 books in Hindi and Marathi languages.

Some of her most popular works include ''Madhayantar'', ''Pataakshep'', ''Parajay'', ''Ek Ghar Sapno Ka'', ''Woh Tera Ghar, Ye Mera Ghar'', and her novel ''Aurat Ek Raat Hai''. Joshi's last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road cremation ground on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)