More 'Mad Max' stories to tell, says director George Miller

Director George Miller said there are more stories to be told within the "Mad Max" universe, a day after the fifth film in the franchise, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. "There's certainly other stories there. Mainly because we wrote, in order to tell the story of 'Fury Road,' we had to know the back story of Furiosa and Max in the year before," he told journalists on Thursday.

Rap-battling street violinist breaks boundaries in Brazil

Maria Luiza Kaluzny thought that to become a successful violinist she would need to leave her working-class neighborhood on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest metropolis, and play classical music for the rich and powerful. Then the 23-year-old, who goes by "Violinista Chavosa," started playing for passengers on her one-hour commute from Vila Brasilandia, where she started experimenting by mixing pop, classical and international music with Brazilian funk.

Dystopia and glamour collide as new 'Mad Max' saga premieres at Cannes

Marvel royalty Chris Hemsworth walked the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet alongside star-of-the-show Anya Taylor-Joy for the first time on Wednesday night to mark the world premiere of director George Miller's much-awaited "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." Hemsworth, aka Thor, went sans bowtie down the carpet alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky, while Taylor-Joy wore an elegant strapless gown. American actor Faye Dunaway and Australian director Baz Luhrmann also attended the event.

'Back to Black' brings Amy Winehouse story to big screen

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson didn't want her 2024 biographical drama film about the late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse to be too similar to the 2015 Oscar-winning documentary by Asif Kapadia. "I felt like I had to make something very different to the documentary," Taylor-Johnson told Reuters about her movie "Back to Black."

Pink Floyd drummer open to reunion but says no appetite for one

Pink Floyd's drummer Nick Mason would be open to the idea of a reunion gig but he doesn't see any appetite for one among his feuding, now elderly bandmates, he said on Tuesday. The legendary English rock group last appeared on stage together nearly two decades ago, at the Live 8 charity concert at Hyde Park, London, in 2005.

A younger Furiosa stars in action-packed 'Mad Max' prequel

Director George Miller needed a fresh set of A-list actors to star in the latest installment of the "Mad Max" franchise, but he knew they would need to bring something special to the iconic roles. That meant recasting the titular role of the officer turned rebel, Furiosa, who was portrayed by Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron in 2015 film "Mad Max: Fury Road."

Friendship, not romance, at the heart of comedy film 'Babes'

For director Pamela Adlon, Hollywood's overfocus on romance has faded, making room for more stories focused on friendships like her comedy film "Babes." "I mean, romance is over. Best friends, that's where it's at," Adlon, the Emmy-winning star and co-creator of FX TV drama "Better Things," told Reuters.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 dives into friends-to-lovers romance

When Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were preparing to film Season 3 of the regency era romance series "Bridgerton," they knew they were going from supporting characters to main characters. And it was scary. Coughlan remembers feeling relaxed while watching the couples from the first two seasons perform because the biggest pressure wasn't on her yet.

For Cannes film market, conditions ripe for success after early pandemic years

All the elements are in place for a successful Cannes film market after several subdued pandemic years, with a record line-up tempting buyers who are counting on a vibrant international market to eclipse weakness in the United States. While the Cannes Film Festival conjures visions of glamorous celebrities on the red carpet and yacht parties, the main attraction is the film market, where industry players, big and small, gather to do business.

Meryl Streep honoured in emotional ceremony as Cannes opens

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off on Tuesday night as celebrities walked the red carpet into the plush Grand Theatre Lumiere to honour Hollywood actor Meryl Streep before settling in to watch this year's opening film, "The Second Act." The French comedy's cast, including Lea Seydoux and Vincent Lindon, were joined by actor Jane Fonda, model Heidi Klum and Messi, the dog star of 2023's Palme d'Or winner "Anatomy Of a Fall," as well as this year's jury, headed by Greta Gerwig.

