Jugal Hansraj joins Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt in Lionsgate India's untitled project

The 51-year-old actor said he is excited to explore his dark and sinister side with the new role.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:15 IST
Actor Jugal Hansraj is the latest addition to Lionsgate India's upcoming action thriller project, the studio announced on Friday. Hansraj, best known for starring in movies such as ''Mohabbatein'', ''Salaam Namaste'' and ''Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'', will feature alongside Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt in the yet-untitled project.

''In a world where motives are hidden and chaos reigns, he is ready to burn.

Venturing into uncharted territory for the first time with this role, in an upcoming project with @lionsgateindia,'' the studio posted on its official Instagram page. The 51-year-old actor said he is excited to explore his ''dark and sinister side'' with the new role. ''Exploring a dark and sinister side in this new role has been both exciting and challenging for me. It's like venturing into uncharted territory. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience and watching how it all unfolds'', Hansraj said in a statement. It is currently not known whether the project is a film or a series.

The actor was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film ''Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'', which was released in theatres in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

