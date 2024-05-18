Munich airport closed as climate activists are on runway, Die Welt says
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:35 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Munich's airport was closed because climate activists were on the runway, Die Welt reported on Saturday.
A series of posts on X by the climate activists Last Generation show members on what appears to be a runway or tarmac with protest signs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
