Bhumi Pednekar installs scores of water bowls in Mumbai to help animals cope with scorching summer heat

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, also known for her passionate advocacy for environmental and animal welfare, has launched a new project to help animals and birds in Mumbai cope with the sweltering summer heat.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:50 IST
Bhumi Pednekar (image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, also known for her passionate advocacy for environmental and animal welfare, has launched a new project to help animals and birds in Mumbai cope with the sweltering summer heat. Bhumi, on Tuesday, installed several water bowls across the city to provide much-needed relief to stray animals and birds.

In a conversation with ANI, Bhumi shared her dedication to environmental causes, stating, "We've been working towards varied on-ground action work since 2019. Climate warrior is my passion project in many ways. It's an advocacy platform where I use my voice and whatever tools and opportunities I have to speak about the adverse effects of climate change, how we can protect our environment, our planet, and all the various species that we share our planet with." Explaining the current initiative, she said, "What we are doing today is we are placing water bowls. We also have a group of people that will be filling these water bowls regularly. So whenever you see something like this and you have water, even if you don't make an effort, fill up those water bowls for our four-legged friends. It is very hot right now. And, you know, our stray animals on the road don't really have access to water in this heat. So we are just trying to ease that for them a little."

Last year, the 'Badhaai Do' launched a non-profit advocacy platform to address environmental issues nationwide. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming web series 'Daldal'. Amrit Raj Gupta has directed the project. The show is based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

