"For the love of tea": Diana Penty celebrates International Tea Day
Actor Diana Penty celebrated International Tea Day with a candid picture.
- Country:
- India
Actor Diana Penty celebrated International Tea Day with a candid picture. Diana took to Instagram Story and shared a candid click where she can be seen enjoying her tea.
"For the love of tea", she wrote. International Tea Day is observed on May 21 every year.
This day is celebrated to recognise the contributions of the tea industry and promote fair trade and investment in the area. The day gives recognition to tea and the people who work in the tea business.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Diana was seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy' alongside Shahid Kapoor. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Parties fail to field Muslim candidates despite courting votes
NCP Candidates Ajit and Sunetra Pawar, Party Head Sharad Pawar Exercise Franchise in Baramati
Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP Khajuraho candidate VD Sharma casts vote in Bhopal
Former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde and his daughter Solapur Lok Sabha candidate Praniti Shinde cast their votes
"BJP will secure over 400 votes," says party's Kalaburagi candidate Dr Umesh Jadhav after casting his vote