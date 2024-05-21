Left Menu

"For the love of tea": Diana Penty celebrates International Tea Day

Actor Diana Penty celebrated International Tea Day with a candid picture.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:01 IST
"For the love of tea": Diana Penty celebrates International Tea Day
Diana Penty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Diana Penty celebrated International Tea Day with a candid picture. Diana took to Instagram Story and shared a candid click where she can be seen enjoying her tea.

"For the love of tea", she wrote. International Tea Day is observed on May 21 every year.

This day is celebrated to recognise the contributions of the tea industry and promote fair trade and investment in the area. The day gives recognition to tea and the people who work in the tea business.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diana was seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy' alongside Shahid Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

