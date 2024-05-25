Left Menu

Waves of Glory: Indian Open of Surfing 2023 Set to Thrill Mangaluru

Mangaluru will host the fifth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing from May 31 to June 2 at Sasihithlu Beach. Top surfers like Ramesh Budhilal and Harish M will compete in various categories. The Surfing Federation of India, led by Vice President Rammohan Paranjape, aims to foster surfing's growth in the country.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:25 IST
Waves of Glory: Indian Open of Surfing 2023 Set to Thrill Mangaluru
AI Generated Representative Image

Top surfers in the country such as Ramesh Budhilal and Harish M will be competing in the fifth edition of the Indian Open here from May 31 to June 2, the Surfing Federation of India announced on Saturday. The three-day event will be held at the picturesque Sasihithlu Beach here. ''We are pleased to officially launch the fifth Indian Open of Surfing. We are excited to see the competition unfold and are committed to fostering the growth of surfing in India,'' said Rammohan Paranjape, Vice President of the surfing federation, while launching the event.

Apart from Ramesh and Harish, other top names in surfing like Kishore Kumar, Srikanth D, Manikandan D, Kamali Moorthy, Srishthi Selvam, and Sandhya Arun will participate in the tournament. The surfers will vie for top honors in various categories: men and women's Open and Groms and U-16 boys and girls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024