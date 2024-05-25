Waves of Glory: Indian Open of Surfing 2023 Set to Thrill Mangaluru
Mangaluru will host the fifth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing from May 31 to June 2 at Sasihithlu Beach. Top surfers like Ramesh Budhilal and Harish M will compete in various categories. The Surfing Federation of India, led by Vice President Rammohan Paranjape, aims to foster surfing's growth in the country.
Top surfers in the country such as Ramesh Budhilal and Harish M will be competing in the fifth edition of the Indian Open here from May 31 to June 2, the Surfing Federation of India announced on Saturday. The three-day event will be held at the picturesque Sasihithlu Beach here. ''We are pleased to officially launch the fifth Indian Open of Surfing. We are excited to see the competition unfold and are committed to fostering the growth of surfing in India,'' said Rammohan Paranjape, Vice President of the surfing federation, while launching the event.
Apart from Ramesh and Harish, other top names in surfing like Kishore Kumar, Srikanth D, Manikandan D, Kamali Moorthy, Srishthi Selvam, and Sandhya Arun will participate in the tournament. The surfers will vie for top honors in various categories: men and women's Open and Groms and U-16 boys and girls.
