Dalljiet Kaur accuses husband Nikhil Patel of extra-marital affair

Actor Dalljiet Kaur appears to have confirmed her separation from her husband, Nikhil Patel. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning to accuse Nikhil of cheating on her, calling him 'shameless'.

Dalljiet reposted Nikhil's Instagram story, featuring the letters 'SN' alongside the caption 'You make me better'. Although the meaning of 'SN' remains uncertain, it seems to represent someone's initials.

Dalljiet wrote, "You are out on social media with her now every day shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good." "At least you should have left your wife little dignity publicly as I was quiet about a lot of other things too," she added.

Diljit and Nikhil had unfollowed each other few months ago, almost an year after their wedding. Dalljiet, in her latest post has mentioned about cheating in a marriage. Dalljiet tied the knot with Nikhil Patel in March 2023. In February 2023, she made her relationship with Nikhil Instagram official.

"The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2," she wrote. Dalljiet and her son immediately shifted base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and actor Shalin Bhanot in 2014.

Shalin and Dalljiet met while they were working together on the TV show 'Kulvaddhu' in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014. However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence. If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's husband Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met Nikhil at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)