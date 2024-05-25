Exotic dancer drama 'Anora' wins Cannes Film Festival's top prize
Reuters | Cannes | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:36 IST
- Country:
- France
"Anora," a darkly funny and touching drama about a young exotic dancer who becomes involved with a Russian oligarch's son, won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, on Saturday.
The film by U.S. director Sean Baker beat the 21 other films in the competition line-up, including entries by established directors like Francis Ford Coppola and David Cronenberg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Palme
- U.S.
- Ford Coppola
- David Cronenberg
- Francis
- Anora
- Sean Baker
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. deeply alarmed by Georgia's foreign agent bill, Sullivan says
U.S. deeply alarmed by Georgia's foreign agent bill, Sullivan says
Euro zone government bond yields edge down, U.S. data in focus
UN experts condemn threats against ICC by U.S. and Israel amid Gaza conflict
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday, May 12