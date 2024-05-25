Left Menu

Exotic dancer drama 'Anora' wins Cannes Film Festival's top prize

Updated: 25-05-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:36 IST
"Anora," a darkly funny and touching drama about a young exotic dancer who becomes involved with a Russian oligarch's son, won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, on Saturday.

The film by U.S. director Sean Baker beat the 21 other films in the competition line-up, including entries by established directors like Francis Ford Coppola and David Cronenberg.

