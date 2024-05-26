Left Menu

IGNCA collaborates with Prasar Bharati for weekly programme on DD Bharati

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 00:28 IST
The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has collaborated with state-run Prasar Bharati for a weekly programme on DD Bharati that will showcase various dimensions of India's rich culture, officials said on Saturday.

IGNCA comes under the purview of the Ministry of Culture.

''This unique initiative marks a significant step where a government institution presents its work to the public,'' the IGNCA said.

The IGNCA aims to showcase various dimensions of India's rich culture through this weekly cultural programme on Doordarshan every Sunday, a senior official said.

''IGNCA's Media Centre will execute this work. The aim is to present vibrant threads of India's art, traditions, and stories to the public every week,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

