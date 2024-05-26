Left Menu

Champs-Élysées: The World's Largest Picnic Event

On May 26, Paris' famed Champs-Élysées transformed into a massive picnic spot, hosting around 4,000 people for an al fresco meal. Food from top chefs, including those from Fouquet's and McDonald's, was served. The event featured a 216-meter long tablecloth, made from recycled fibers. Mayor Anne Hidalgo visited the picnickers.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 23:17 IST
Champs-Élysées: The World's Largest Picnic Event
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

The French capital's most famous street, the Champs-Élysées, transformed into a massive picnic blanket Sunday as around 4,000 people sat in the sun enjoying an al fresco meal.

The lucky picnickers were selected via a draw and provided with free baskets loaded with delicacies from some top Paris chefs, including puff pastries and creative sandwiches.

The food was prepared in eight temporary kitchens set up along the avenue and provided by restaurants along the avenue, which include the famed Fouquet's — as well as McDonald's.

A giant tablecloth running 216 meters (236 yards) from the Arc de Triomphe to the intersection of Avenue George V served as the sitting area for the event, which came exactly two months before Paris hosts the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

The tablecloth had a total surface area of 4,212 square meters (45,338 square feet) and was made in France from 100% recycled fibers, according to organizers.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo also visited the picnickers. The Champs-Élysées Committee has staged other open-air events in the past, including a mass movie showing and the world's largest dictation event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024