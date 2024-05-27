Left Menu

Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri Reignite Love

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri star in 'Dhadak 2', directed by Shazia Iqbal. Announced by Dharma Productions, this compelling love story will challenge social norms and is set to release on November 22, 2024. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:02 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are set to star in ''Dhadak 2'', production house Dharma Productions announced on Monday.

The movie is directed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film ''Bebaak'' and Prime Video series ''Love Storiyaan''. ''Dhadak 2'' will hit the screens on November 22. Dharma Productions made the announcement on its official X page.

''Kaise milenge -- aag aur paani? Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024,'' the banner captioned the motion poster of the film.

According to a press release, ''Dhadak 2'' is a ''compelling story that explores love and challenges social norms''. In 2018, Dharma Productions released ''Dhadak'', starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

The upcoming film is also produced by Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

