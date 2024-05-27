Left Menu

Randeep Hooda visits Andman's Cellular Jail ahead of Savarkar's birth anniversary

Ahead of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 141st birth anniversary, actor Randeep Hooda visited the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Savarkar was sentenced to life terms of imprisonment totaling fifty years.

Ahead of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 141st birth anniversary, actor Randeep Hooda visited the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Savarkar was sentenced to life terms of imprisonment totaling fifty years. Randeep Hooda who played the character of Savarkar in his biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' shared his deep connection with the role.

Speaking to ANI, Randeep said, "After studying Savarkar ji's entire story and trying to live his life and portray it on screen, I became very involved in it. When people who knew Veer Savarkar, like his family and those close to him, such as the Mangeshkar family, gave me a pat on the back saying that I portrayed him very well, truthfully, and powerfully, it felt great because such validation is often very rare," he said. "Often, when you make biopics, the close ones of the person say you didn't include this or show that. But I tried to encapsulate his entire 53-year life in 3 hours. So, it feels like a validation when I receive an award from their side," he added.

The film will premiere on ZEE5 on May 28 to mark the 141st birthday of Veer Savarkar. The movie starred Hooda in his directorial debut. Ankita Lokhande played Yamuna Bai, wife of Savarkar, in the film. Earlier on Sunday, Randeep was recognized with the prestigious Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Award in Mumbai for his portrayal of the freedom fighter in his recent biopic.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi. (ANI)

