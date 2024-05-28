Modi Honors Hindutva Ideologue Veer Savarkar on Birth Anniversary

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Veer Savarkar, a writer and politician born in 1883 in Maharashtra, on his birth anniversary. Savarkar shaped the ideology of Hindutva and is considered an icon by supporters. Modi commended Savarkar's dedication to the service of his motherland.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 09:34 IST
Veer Savarkar
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Born in 1883 in Maharashtra, Savarkar was a writer and politician who gave shape to the ideology of Hindutva and is seen as an icon by politicians supportive of the idea.

Tributes to Savarkar who dedicated his life in the service of mother land, Modi said on X.

