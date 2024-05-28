Left Menu

Halle Berry recalls how her 'The Flintstones' role was "big step" for "Black women" in Hollywood

American actor Halle Berry recalled shooting for the 1994's 'The Flintstones' and how her role was a "big step" for Black women in the entertainment industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-winning actress took to social media to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live-action movie, based on the 1960s cartoon series of the same name.

"I thought it might be really cool to look at some of my scenes because I legit haven't seen this movie in probably 20 years," Berry said in the Instagram video. She played Fred Flintstone's (John Goodman) seductive secretary, Sharon Stone, in the film. After seeing the first clip, the Catwoman star praised the film's music, her character's voice, and her "iconic" hairdo from the period. She eventually recognised the significance of her casting.

"Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but, you know, The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture," Berry explained. "I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women especially." She added, "While it was silly, and it was over the top and campy, I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be."

The Flintstones, directed by Brian Levant, also starred Rick Moranis, Rosie O'Donnell, Elizabeth Perkins, Kyle MacLachlan and Elizabeth Taylor. "You guys message me every year about "The Flintstones" film so I thought I'd do something special for the 30th anniversary," Berry also wrote in the post's caption. "Love you all for loving Miss Stone all this time," as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

