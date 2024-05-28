Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

Left Menu

Actors Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny are joining Daniel Craig in the upcoming 'Knives Out 3' sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:37 IST
Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny are joining Daniel Craig in the upcoming 'Knives Out 3' sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last week, writer and director Rian Johnson announced on X that Craig will reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in the upcoming ensemble murder mystery thriller. In a 45-second teaser video, he also announced the title of the sequel, 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'.

"The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man," the filmmaker wrote in the post's caption. Netflix also confirmed Craig's return and the sequel title on its Tudum site following Johnson's post.

"That's right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a new installment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. Blanc will be unraveling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colorful cast of suspects," the streaming giant wrote. The director also shared on social media that production on the sequel is set to begin soon.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," Johnson said on X prior to releasing the film's title. "There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' is set to release on Netflix next year.

O'Connor is coming from a breakout role in the tennis drama 'Challengers', while Spaeny recently starred in A24's 'Civil War' and leads 'Alien: Romulus', as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

