NTR Jr pays tribute to grandfather NTR on his 101 birth anniversary

Actor NTR Jr on Tuesday morning visited the NTR ghat to pay tribute to his grandfather and the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101 birth anniversary. In the videos, the RRR star was seen at the memorial with folded hands and paying his tribute.

Apart from NTR Jr, his brother Nandamuri Kalyanram also paid tribute to NTR. Both the actors offered flowers at the memorial and paid their respects.

NTR's son actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna was also spotted at the ghat. He arrived to offer his respects to his late father. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years.

He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970). NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963).

Meanwhile, on the work front, NTR Jr will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. He also has 'War 2', which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)

