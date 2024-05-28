Left Menu

Governor Ravi Honors Veer Savarkar’s Legacy on Birth Anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi paid heartfelt tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary. He recognized Savarkar's immense sacrifices and his role as a visionary nationalist leader. The homage was paid at Raj Bhavan, where Savarkar's contributions to India's freedom struggle were highlighted.

VD Savarkar
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Ravi paid floral tributes to Savarkar at the Raj Bhavan here.

''Humble tribute to the great son of Maa Bharati, Swatantraya Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, on his birth anniversary. He was a staunch freedom fighter who suffered the most atrocious physical and mental torture at the hands of the British for over 10 years in Andaman Cellular jail and 16 years in Ratnagiri prison,'' the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said on its official 'X' handle.

Savarkar was ''a visionary nationalist leader who inspired countless freedom fighters whose sacrifices shall continue inspiring all the Indians for building a united, developed and strong Bharat with pride in her heritage,'' it further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

