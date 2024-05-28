Left Menu

PM Modi's Spiritual Retreat at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on May 30 for a spiritual retreat. Located near the monolithic Tiruvalluvar statue, his visit is not related to any political event. The PM is expected to meditate and leave for Delhi by June 1.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district on May 30 for a spiritual sojourn, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday.

The PM is expected to arrive at the picturesque VRM situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar mid sea off the coast of Kanyakumari on Thursday evening and may leave for Delhi on June 1, he said.

"His visit has nothing to do with any event related to the party. We will know about his schedule one day in advance," the BJP senior told PTI.

The Prime Minister would undertake meditation during his stay at the memorial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

