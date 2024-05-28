PM Modi's Spiritual Retreat at Vivekananda Rock Memorial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on May 30 for a spiritual retreat. Located near the monolithic Tiruvalluvar statue, his visit is not related to any political event. The PM is expected to meditate and leave for Delhi by June 1.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district on May 30 for a spiritual sojourn, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday.
The PM is expected to arrive at the picturesque VRM situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar mid sea off the coast of Kanyakumari on Thursday evening and may leave for Delhi on June 1, he said.
"His visit has nothing to do with any event related to the party. We will know about his schedule one day in advance," the BJP senior told PTI.
The Prime Minister would undertake meditation during his stay at the memorial.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Now only Modi's guarantee works in country": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal on his 10 promises
"Not a single person is happy in Bengal but they have faith in PM Modi": BJP's Dilip Ghosh
"Never seen such a big scamster politician:" BJP's Raju Bista targets Arvind Kejriwal
"Sabka Sath mai hi Sabka Vikas Hai...," BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha after casting her vote
Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy, Mega Power Star Allu Arjun Turn Out to Be Early Voters