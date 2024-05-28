Celine Dion may record TV special featuring iconic songs

Singer Celine Dion is reportedly contemplating the recording of a television special featuring her greatest hits. According to Deadline, this speculation arises in the wake of the highly favourable response to her forthcoming documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion,' set to premiere globally on June 25.

The documentary, which delves into Dion's battle with stiff person syndrome, a condition that causes severe muscle stiffness and painful spasms, has already garnered significant attention. As per Deadline, an insider from Dion's camp revealed that the positive reception has inspired her to consider a TV special showcasing her most beloved songs.

The source disclosed that despite her debilitating condition, the 'My Heart Will Go On' star has been diligently working with voice coaches, band members, and medical specialists for over six months. "She believes she could release a concert film featuring her playing her biggest hits," the insider added. In the recently released trailer for 'I Am: Celine Dion,' the singer emotionally describes the challenges posed by her illness. Yet, she also expresses her deep longing for the stage, tearfully affirming, "I won't stop."

Dion first shared her diagnosis publicly in December 2022, leading to the subsequent cancellation of her concert tour dates. Despite these setbacks, her resilience and passion for music remain undiminished. With a career spanning nearly four decades, Dion has sold over 200 million records worldwide. In 2009, she was recognized by The Los Angeles Times as the top-earning artist of the decade, with combined album sales and concert revenue surpassing USD 747 million, Deadline reported. (ANI)

