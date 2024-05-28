Left Menu

Celine Dion may record TV special featuring iconic songs

Singer Celine Dion is reportedly contemplating the recording of a television special featuring her greatest hits.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:06 IST
Celine Dion may record TV special featuring iconic songs
Celine Dion (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer Celine Dion is reportedly contemplating the recording of a television special featuring her greatest hits. According to Deadline, this speculation arises in the wake of the highly favourable response to her forthcoming documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion,' set to premiere globally on June 25.

The documentary, which delves into Dion's battle with stiff person syndrome, a condition that causes severe muscle stiffness and painful spasms, has already garnered significant attention. As per Deadline, an insider from Dion's camp revealed that the positive reception has inspired her to consider a TV special showcasing her most beloved songs.

The source disclosed that despite her debilitating condition, the 'My Heart Will Go On' star has been diligently working with voice coaches, band members, and medical specialists for over six months. "She believes she could release a concert film featuring her playing her biggest hits," the insider added. In the recently released trailer for 'I Am: Celine Dion,' the singer emotionally describes the challenges posed by her illness. Yet, she also expresses her deep longing for the stage, tearfully affirming, "I won't stop."

Dion first shared her diagnosis publicly in December 2022, leading to the subsequent cancellation of her concert tour dates. Despite these setbacks, her resilience and passion for music remain undiminished. With a career spanning nearly four decades, Dion has sold over 200 million records worldwide. In 2009, she was recognized by The Los Angeles Times as the top-earning artist of the decade, with combined album sales and concert revenue surpassing USD 747 million, Deadline reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024