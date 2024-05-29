Left Menu

Andrew Scott Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

Andrew Scott has officially joined the cast of the third 'Knives Out' installment, 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'. The movie will continue the success of its predecessors, featuring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc and directed by Rian Johnson. The film is set to release on Netflix next year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:34 IST
Andrew Scott Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'
Andrew Scott
  • Country:
  • United States

''All of Us Strangers'' star Andrew Scott is the latest addition to the cast of the third ''Knives Out'' movie.

According to Variety, Scott joins previously announced cast members Daniel Craig, who reprises his role of detective Benoit Blanc, Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny.

Titled ''Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'', the Netflix film is the third murder mystery movie in the ''Knives Out'' franchise following 2019's ''Knives Out'' and 2022's ''Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery''.

Besides Craig, filmmaker Rian Johnson returns as director after helming the first two ''Knives Out'' films.

According to the streamer, ''Wake Up Dead Man'' promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors.

Described as Blanc's ''most dangerous case yet'', the third movie is slated for a release on Netflix next year.

Following the box office and critical success of ''Knives Out'', the streaming platform took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024