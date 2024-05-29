Andrew Scott Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

''All of Us Strangers'' star Andrew Scott is the latest addition to the cast of the third ''Knives Out'' movie.

According to Variety, Scott joins previously announced cast members Daniel Craig, who reprises his role of detective Benoit Blanc, Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny.

Titled ''Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'', the Netflix film is the third murder mystery movie in the ''Knives Out'' franchise following 2019's ''Knives Out'' and 2022's ''Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery''.

Besides Craig, filmmaker Rian Johnson returns as director after helming the first two ''Knives Out'' films.

According to the streamer, ''Wake Up Dead Man'' promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors.

Described as Blanc's ''most dangerous case yet'', the third movie is slated for a release on Netflix next year.

Following the box office and critical success of ''Knives Out'', the streaming platform took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate.

