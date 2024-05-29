Left Menu

Swiftie Sanctuary: A Fan's Devotion, Verizon's YouTube Deal, and Daisy Ridley's Open Sea Challenge

Roberto Santos, a dedicated Spanish Swiftie, showcases his Taylor Swift-themed sanctuary ahead of her Madrid concert. Verizon adds Peacock to its streaming hub and offers a discounted YouTube Premium plan. Daisy Ridley overcomes her fear of open water for her role in 'Young Woman and the Sea'.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 18:30 IST
Swiftie Sanctuary: A Fan's Devotion, Verizon's YouTube Deal, and Daisy Ridley's Open Sea Challenge

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Spanish fan shows off his Taylor Swift 'sanctuary' before Madrid gig

Roberto Santos, 55, stands out among other "Swifties" for his decades-long devotion to American pop icon Taylor Swift and a plethora of gifts the Spaniard has received from her team in recognition of that - enough to fill up an apartment room he calls a sanctuary. As Swift, 34, was preparing to play her Eras Tour gigs in Madrid on Wednesday and Thursday, Santos, who runs a dental prosthetics lab in Spain's capital, solemnly displayed the items, including Swift's limited-edition platinum disk award, signed photos, recordings, and sneakers bearing both their names.

Verizon adds Peacock to streaming hub, offers discounted YouTube premium plan to customers

Verizon said on Tuesday that it added Comcast's Peacock to its streaming subscription hub and plans to offer YouTube Premium at a discounted rate with myPlan subscriptions. The telecom firm said it will offer YouTube Premium for $10 per month, offering savings of 30% to myPlan customers, starting Thursday.

Open sea swimming scared 'Young Woman and the Sea' lead Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley realized she had to conquer one of her fears to truly embrace her role as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel. "I'm scared of open water," Ridley, the star of "Young Woman and the Sea," told Reuters.

