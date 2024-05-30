Left Menu

Firecracker Tragedy Strikes Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra Festival

Fifteen people were injured after a heap of firecrackers exploded during the Lord Jagannath Chandan Jatra festival in Puri, Odisha. The explosion occurred when a splinter ignited the crackers, causing burns to many onlookers. The injured were hospitalized, with four in critical condition. The Chief Minister has assured full financial aid for treatment.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 30-05-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 00:45 IST
Firecracker Tragedy Strikes Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra Festival
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen people received burn injuries after a heap of firecrackers exploded during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in Odisha's Puri on Wednesday night, police said.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, a waterbody, to witness the rituals when the accident happened, they said.

A group of devotees were celebrating the festival with crackers. Suddenly, a splinter from the burning crackers struck the heap, leading to the explosion, they added.

The burning crackers then hit the people gathered at the spot, and some of them, even jumped into the waterbody to save themselves, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, and the conditions of four of them were critical, a doctor said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and directed officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

He said the cost of the treatment would be borne by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024