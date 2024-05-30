Left Menu

Daisy Ridley Reprises Role as Rey in New Star Wars Film

Actor Daisy Ridley expresses excitement and nerves as she returns to her role as Jedi hero Rey in a new Star Wars film that focuses on rebuilding the New Jedi Order. The actress also stars in 'Young Woman and the Sea' as American swimmer Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2024 05:10 IST
Actor Daisy Ridley says reprising her role as Jedi hero Rey feels "exciting and nerve-racking" as she returns to the "Star Wars" franchise for a new film. Walt Disney Co, which purchased Star Wars producer Lucasfilm in 2012 and released three movies starring Ridley from 2015 to 2019 as well as different TV series, announced new plans for the franchise last year. It said Ridley's new film would focus on rebuilding the New Jedi Order.

"I'm very excited, it feels like a new adventure," Ridley told Reuters at the London premiere of another Disney film, "Young Woman and the Sea", on Wednesday. "It's a world that I'm familiar with, I'm coming back to, but also it feels like a new start. So it feels exciting and nerve-racking and I'm excited."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, Ridley said she had yet to read a script for the "Star Wars" film. "I have not read actual words on actual paper, but (a script) is soon coming," she told the publication. In "Young Woman and the Sea" Ridley plays American swimmer Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, an Olympic gold medalist who became the first woman to swim the English Channel.

In 1926, Ederle set off from northern France for the southern English coast, making the crossing in 14 hours, 31 minutes and beating the men's world record by one hour and 59 minutes. Despite a huge celebratory parade in New York on her return, Ederle's name and accomplishments are not as well known to the general public as those of other sports figures. Ederle died in 2003.

"Playing someone who is determined and resilient ... who has a real joy for what they're doing is wonderful," Ridley said, adding she had undergone a "pretty gruelling" swimming training schedule for the role.

