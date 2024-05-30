VUZ and Hungama Forge New Era in Digital Entertainment

VUZ, the pioneering immersive video platform, announces its strategic partnership with Hungama, the leading digital entertainment company in Asia. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of digital entertainment and social interaction, aiming to redefine the way users engage with content and each other and reach a combined audience of over 200 Million Users.

Through this partnership, VUZ ensures a constant stream of exclusive immersive content that captivates and entertains viewers like never before. The platform brings to life the glamor of The Oscars and Hollywood premieres, as well as the dynamic worlds of the NBA, Formula 1, and LaLiga. In addition to these high-profile events, VUZ features live streams of major regional concerts such as MDLBeast Sound Storm in Riyadh, alongside original content from top-tier creators and celebrities.

Khaled Zaatarah, Founder of VUZ, expressed enthusiasm about the collaborative opportunities ahead, saying: ''We are delighted to join forces with Hungama, a trailblazer in the digital entertainment domain. This partnership not only amplifies our reach but also reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled immersive experiences to users across Asia and Africa. Together, we are poised to reshape the landscape of social interaction and content consumption.'' Echoing the shared enthusiasm for this promising venture, Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. articulated his vision for the partnership with VUZ, highlighting the transformative impact it is poised to have on the entertainment landscape. He remarked, ''We couldn't be more excited about teaming up with VUZ as it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering entertainment experiences to our users. By combining VUZ's immersive technology with Hungama's vast reach & content, we're revolutionizing how people experience entertainment in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Together, we aim to create a seamless, immersive experience that will set a new benchmark in the industry and drive the future of entertainment.'' Hungama's extensive reach in the Asian and African digital entertainment landscapes provides a significant opportunity for VUZ to expand its market presence and drive subscriptions. By leveraging VUZ's global partnerships with entities like LaLiga, NBA, and Warner, millions of people worldwide will engage with their content. VUZ aims to integrate its platform with Hungama's existing telecommunications partnerships, increasing both companies' reach and growth while offering users unparalleled access to immersive social experiences.

