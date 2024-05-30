Left Menu

Sharvari has this to say about her upcoming projects

Sharvari will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Munjya. She also has Aditya Chopra's spy project in her kitty.

Actor Sharvari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sharvari has been on a roll. In the next month, she will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Munjya. She also has Aditya Chopra's spy project in her kitty. Excited about her upcoming projects, Sharvari said, "It has been a lot of hard work for me to reach this point where top producers and directors of the Hindi film fraternity feel that I have it in me to be a part of some of the biggest IP's of our industry. Being part of Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe to Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe is a dream come true for any actor."

She added, "I'm just thrilled that despite me being one film old, my work has gotten noticed by the best minds of the industry. Such big franchises usually have the biggest and the best superstars of our country helming these projects. So, this is a huge validation of the effort I have put in." Sharvari will also be seen in the action-packed 'Vedaa' with John Abraham.

'Vedaa' follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice. (ANI)

