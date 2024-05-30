Left Menu

'Young Sherlock Holmes' series announced, deets inside

It will be a reunion for Ritchie and Tiffin, who recently worked together on the feature 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:52 IST
Actor Guy Ritchie (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

There's great news for Sherlock Holmes' fans. Prime Video has greenlit a series based on Andy Lane's 'Young Sherlock Holmes' novels. As per Variety, Hero Fiennes Tiffin will headline the series. Guy Ritchie is attached to direct and executive produce the eight-episode series.

It will be a reunion for Ritchie and Tiffin, who recently worked together on the feature 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'. It is also the latest Sherlock Holmes project for Ritchie, as he previously directed two films about the famous detective starring Robert Downey Jr. as Holmes, Jude Law as Dr. Watson, and Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler. "In 'Young Sherlock' we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," said Ritchie.

Matthew Parkhill ("Deep State," "Rogue") is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Along with Ritchie and Lane, Simon Kelton of Inspirational Entertainment also executive produces, as does Ivan Atkinson, Simon Maxwell of Motive Pictures, Dhana Gilbert, Colin Wilson, and former Amazon head of series development Marc Resteghini. Harriet Creelman will co-executive produce for Motive Pictures. Physical production is running through Motive Pictures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

