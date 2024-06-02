Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh drops Pitt from last name

In a bold move, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Hollywood's former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has taken steps to assert her independence by legally dropping her father's surname from her own. Sources close to the matter revealed to People magazine that Shiloh initiated the process of changing her last name, with her 18th birthday on May 27 marking a significant milestone in her decision-making journey.

The insider disclosed that Shiloh personally hired her own lawyer for the procedure, a move indicative of her determination and self-sufficiency. The decision to shed the Pitt surname reportedly stems from Jolie's allegations of an "abuse history" within the family, a factor influencing Shiloh's choice to distance herself legally from her father.

Shiloh's decision appears to be part of a larger trend within the Jolie-Pitt family, as two of her siblings, Vivienne and Zahara, have also taken measures to adjust their last names. According to People magazine, Vivienne has been listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in theatrical productions associated with their mother, while Zahara has introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" in public engagements.

The tumultuous divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initiated in 2016, has been fraught with legal battles and custody disputes, overshadowing the family's public image. Allegations of abuse and contentious custody arrangements have dominated headlines, with both parties engaging in a protracted legal struggle.

Despite the acrimony between the ex-spouses, Jolie has emphasized her desire for separation and the maintenance of positive relationships within the family, including with Pitt. However, accusations and counterclaims have characterized their legal proceedings, with conflicting narratives complicating the resolution of their divorce settlement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)